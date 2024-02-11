Taylor Swift arrives to Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
After a successful 5,700-mile journey from Tokyo, Taylor Swift made it to Allegiant Stadium with plenty of time to spare.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
Left guard Joe Thuney was placed on injured reserve Saturday, while running back Jerick McKinnon was activated.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
One of the great catches in playoff history was among the 49ers' turning points.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl four years ago.
If you don't know, now you know.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.