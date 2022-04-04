Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth‘s quest for work will take him to Kansas City this week.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that Stallworth is set for a meeting with the Chiefs. The visit is slated for Tuesday.

Stallworth has appeared in 32 games for the Colts over the last two seasons. Sixteen of those appearances came last season and he recorded 16 tackles and three sacks while making one start. He appeared in 18 games for the Saints over his first two NFL campaigns.

The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi earlier this year and have Chris Jones, Khalen Saunders, and Tershawn Wharton back from last season on the interior of the defensive line.

Taylor Stallworth set to visit Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk