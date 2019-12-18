Taylor scores 39 to lift Austin Peay past McKendree 80-61
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Terry Taylor had a season-high 39 points as Austin Peay topped McKendree 80-61 on Tuesday night.
Taylor made 9 of 10 foul shots and added nine rebounds.
Carlos Paez had 10 points for Austin Peay (5-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Antwuan Butler added nine assists.
The Governors forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Jakobie Robinson had 12 points for the Bearcats. Logan Kohrmann added 11 points.
Austin Peay plays Duquesne on Saturday.
