Taylor Schulke's ace highlights Bemidji's 8th-place finish in Brainerd

May 16—BEMIDJI — Taylor Schulke needed just one shot on the 18th hole.

The Bemidji High School sophomore girls golfer aced the par three on Wednesday at The Classic at Madden's Resort. She shot the second-lowest round of any Lumberjack with a 95, which was good enough for 27th place.

BHS finished in eighth place as a team with a score of 388. Aurora Frank finished 23rd individually with a round of 92. Anika Ohnstad (100, 36th) and Margie Anderson (101, 39th) rounded out the varsity scorers, while Brynn Meyer (102, 41st) and Halle Sanden (111, 59th) also competed without factoring into the team score.

Detroit Lakes (327) won the event by 23 strokes, followed by Brainerd in second place (350). Moorhead and Minnewaska tied for third (357).

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Detroit Lakes 327; 2-Brainerd 350; T-3-Moorhead 357; T-3 Minnewaska 357; T-5-Fergus Falls 363; T-5-Grand Rapids 363; 7-Sartell 374; 8-Bemidji 388; St. Cloud 416; 10-Pierz 419.