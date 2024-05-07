Taylor Schulke leads Jacks to 3rd place in Park Rapids

May 6—PARK RAPIDS — The Bemidji High School girls golf team took third place at Headwater Country Club in Park Rapids on Thursday.

Taylor Schulke carded a score of 90, which was good enough for 12 place. She shot the lowest round of all Lumberjacks, who totaled a four-person score of 366.

Margie Anderson (19, 16th), Madeline Larson (92, 19th) and Brynn Meyer (93, 20th) rounded out the four varsity scorers. Aurora Frank (95, 23rd) and Anika Ohnstad (100, 31st) also competed for BHS.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a team score of 326, followed by Fergus Falls in second place at 343.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Detroit Lakes 326; 2-Fergus Falls 343; 3-Bemidji 366; 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 383; 5-Crookston 387; 6-Park Rapids 390; 7-Roseay 399; 8-East Grand Forks 414; 9-Moorhead 417; 10-United North Central 431.