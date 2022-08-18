Tyler Rogers' nasty pitch sends bat into orbit during Giants-Diamondbacks

Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats.

In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.

Exit velocity isn't measured when contact isn't made with the baseball, but you can bet that bat was flying.

Unfortunately, the Giants couldn't capitalize on that ninth-inning momentum and failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, losing 3-2 and marking an end to their five-game winning streak.

But the Giants can secure a series win over the Diamondbacks with a victory in Thursday's finale. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT, with "Giants Pregame Live" airing on NBC Sports Bay Area at 12 p.m.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast