Taylor Robertson's career 3-point mark surpassed by Iowa's Clark

Apr. 2—It only lasted for a little over a year, but former Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson's career 3-point record fell on Monday night.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark entered a highly-anticipated rematch with defending champion LSU six 3-pointers shy of Robertson's NCAA record. She went on to hit nine of her 20 3-point attempts and surpassed Robertson's record of 537 made 3s in the second half.

The Hawkeyes went on to beat LSU, meaning Clark will have at least one more game to extend the new NCAA record of 540 career 3-pointers made.

The record had only stood for five seasons before Robertson broke it again last January. Ohio State's Kelsey Plum set the 3-point record from 2014 to 2018.

Robertson took more games to accomplish the feat than Clark did (151 games to 137 games), she was far more efficient in reaching that mark than Clark.

The Iowa superstar is a 37.8% career shooter from deep and has taken 1,428 3-point shot. Robertson took just 1,221 3-pointers over her career and shot 44% from deep.