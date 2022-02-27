Taylor Robertson’s three at the buzzer lifts OU over Kansas State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oklahoma SoonersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Taylor RobertsonPlayer of American and Canadian football
On an afternoon when the Oklahoma Sooners were honoring Sherri Coale and the 2002 final four team, the present day Sooners provided a moment to remember when Taylor Robertson drained a three at the buzzer to beat Kansas State.
𝙄𝙢𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 🐐@sherricoale's banner will hang forever in the Lloyd Noble Center!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/yI7PIyXXp5
— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2022
𝙏-𝙍𝙊𝘽 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘿 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀@T_Rob30 hits the buzzer beater and OU beats K-State in Norman!#Sooners x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/dYzpqWs8p7
— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2022
In a game where the Sooners led by as many nine, the Wildcats battled back in the second half to make it a game late.
The Wildcats would take a 60-59 lead with just under six minutes to play, but that would be the last time the Wildcats would lead. Over the final 5:59, Oklahoma was either tied or led Kansas State, ultimately winning on Robertson’s last-second three.
For the game, Robertson was 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 7 from three for 17 points. She added five rebounds to her stellar performance. Madi Williams led the way for the Sooners with 18 points and 10 points, going 7 of 11 from the field. Skylar Vann was the only other Sooner in double figures with 10 points off the bench to help Oklahoma win their second in a row after a three-game losing streak.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧.#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/Z7a809UX10
— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 27, 2022
The Sooners are 22-6 on the season and third in the Big 12 with matchups against Oklahoma State and Kansas to close the season,
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.