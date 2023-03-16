Taylor Rapp to visit Patriots

Safety Taylor Rapp remains unsigned after a few days of free agency, but that could change after his first visit with a team.

According to multiple reports, Rapp will visit with the Patriots on Thursday.

Rapp has started 48 games since the Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made 33 of those starts over the last two seasons and recorded 186 tackles, six interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots re-signed Jabrill Peppers this week and have Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips under contract as well. Devin McCourty played the most snaps at safety last season, but the longtime staple of the Patriots defense recently announced his retirement.

