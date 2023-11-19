Taylor Rapp out with neck injury, Taron Johnson out with a concussion

Bills safety Taylor Rapp left Sunday's game against the Jets in an ambulance shortly before halftime and the team updated his condition early in the second half.

Rapp has a neck injury and will not return to the game. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported that Rapp was not taken to the hospital and is being treated by the team's medical staff in the locker room.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was injured on the same play as Rapp and he has been ruled out of the game with a concussion. Dane Jackson was ruled out with a concussion earlier in the game, so the Bills are down three defensive backs for the rest of the game.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn't shown many signs of being able to exploit those absences, however, and the Bills lead 22-6 with 10:34 left in the third quarter.