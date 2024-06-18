Taylor Rapp on first year with Bills: ‘Best thing ever could have happened’

Taylor Rapp is happy to be with the Buffalo Bills and his standing with the team could very well grow in the next few months.

In terms of the player himself, Rapp was very much positive when reflecting on his first season as a Bill in 2023. He signed as a free agent before last season and has since inked an extension.

If you needed more than actions, he provided the words.

“Probably the best thing that could have ever happened in my career,” Rapp said.

In terms of the future, the hints were provided by Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.

With the departure of Jordan Poyer who was released this offseason, there’s a starting spot up for grabs. It’s also assumed that Micah Hyde will retire. That’s another first-team position.

McDermott noted during spring practices that Rapp has started to step into the leader shoes Poyer and Hyde have left open.

“Last week, in particular, [Rapp’s growth] really stood out,” McDermott said. “Now, new role this year, and I hate to say ‘role’ because roles aren’t really defined until everybody makes the team, but at this point, Taylor’s really stepped into that role, and I would say asserted himself from a leadership standpoint, a little bit, and a communicator standpoint, which is huge in that backend.”

Rapp sounds like a name to watch during training camp.

For more from Rapp, see the attached WKBW-TV clip below:

Bills safety Taylor Rapp shares how he felt after his first season in Buffalo.@WKBWhttps://t.co/fHRBO07Koh pic.twitter.com/I42M8MJgNZ — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) June 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire