Taylor Rapp changes from old No. 24 with the Bills

We have another new number alert.

Safety Taylor Rapp, who signed a one-year deal in free agency, will wear the No. 20 as a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2023. This is reflected on the team’s roster page on their website.

Last year that number was taken previously by someone who is now Rapp’s teammate, so we have some dots to connect.

Running back Nyheim Hines took the 20 uniform with the Bills upon being traded to Buffalo in 2022. Ahead of next year, he’s decided to change his number.

Hines wanted to be the first player in Bills history to wear the number zero, which was approved to use during a rule change this offseason.

From there, Rapp took No. 20, but it’s a new one for him.

While a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Rapp wore No. 24. He lands on 20 because 24 is taken by cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Rapp’s number history is a bit all over the place, though. At the University of Washington, he wore both the No. 21 and 7.

Related

2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: TE Luke Musgrave ESPN suggests Bills should trade down at 2023 NFL draft Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jonathan Mingo

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire