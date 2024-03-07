Taylor Rapp agrees to three-year extension with Bills

Safety Taylor Rapp is staying in Buffalo.

He agreed to a three-year extension, according to his representation, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is worth up to $14.5 million.

The Bills are making over their secondary, having released safety Jordan Poyer, defensive back Siran Neal and cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Rapp, 26, joined the Bills in the 2023 offseason and appeared in 16 games, starting four of them, and totaled 50 tackles and one interception.

He played his first four seasons with the Rams after they made him a second-round pick in 2019.