Taylor Pannell named SEC Freshman of the Week

Tennessee redshirt freshman infielder Taylor Pannell was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Pannell went 7-for-13 in last week’s regular-season series finale sweep against Kentucky.

Pannell hit a home run in each game against Kentucky. She hit a walk-off home run during the eighth inning in Tennessee’s, 8-7, victory on Saturday.

Pannell also recorded three three-RBI games against the Wildcats to help Tennessee win its second consecutive SEC regular-season championship.

The top-seeded Lady Vols will play its first SEC Tournament game on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT. Tennessee will play the winner of the LSU–Alabama game. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will play Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT.

