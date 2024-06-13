Taylor 'over the moon' to sign for Hibs

Linzi Taylor's experience will be "invaluable" to Hibs, says head coach Grant Scott, after signing the midfielder from fellow SWPL side Partick Thistle.

Taylor, who can also play across the backline, has agreed a two-year deal with the Edinburgh outfit after two seasons with Thistle.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals across 84 appearances for Brian Graham's team and previously played for Celtic as well as clubs in Cyprus and Israel.

"I’m delighted to be here," Taylor told club media.

"I know Hibs is a massive club in Scottish football and I’m over the moon to be signing here.

"I’ve spoken with Grant and I know the goals and ambitions they have for next year and I can’t wait to get started."

Manager Scott added: "Myself and the coaching staff have been watching Linzi closely over the past season and we’re pleased she’s decided to make Hibernian her next move.

"Her skill-set and dedication are exactly what we need as we continue to strengthen our squad."