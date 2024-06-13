Taylor never taking Scotland caps for granted

[PA Media]

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is hoping to add to his 14 Scotland caps at Euro 2024.

The 26-year-old didn't play at the previous Euros and is understudy to Andy Robertson for the left-back berth.

But Taylor knows how meaningful just being selected for the squad is.

"To go to a major tournament once with your country is more than any young boy can dream," he said.

"I didn't feature in the last tournament so I'd love to play some minutes in this tournament.

"If that doesn't come I can still say I've been to two major tournaments with my country.

"I've got 14 caps now for my country and I've never taken one for granted. I hope I get more than that."