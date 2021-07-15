At least one franchise-tagged player will sign a long-term deal with his current franchise on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Moton has agreed to terms with the Panthers on a contract extension before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, the team announced. According to multiple reports, the deal is for four years and $72 million with $43 million guaranteed.

Moton was scheduled to play the 2021 season under the franchise tag at $13.754 million. He had quickly signed the franchise tender in March.

Carolina drafted Moton in the second round of the 2017 draft. While he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, he’s started every contest over the last three seasons. In 2020, Moton played 100 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps.

Moton’s new deal makes him one of the highest-paid right tackles in football, with an average annual value of $18 million. That’s below the $19.51 million average value of New Orleans’ Ryan Ramczyk, who agreed to a five-year extension with the Saints late last month.

Moton joins Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams as franchise-tagged players who have signed long-term extensions in 2021.

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to four-year, $72 million extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk