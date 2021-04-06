Taylor Moton, Jeremy Chinn lead Panthers in performance-based bonuses for 2020

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton recently signed his franchise tag, locking him in at $13.754 million in salary for the 2021 season unless he signs a new contract extension before the deadline in mid-July. Moton will be picking up another half-million or so in performance-based pay for the 2020 season. He leads the team at $469,785 this year, followed by rookie defensive back Jeremy Chinn, who earned $438,928.

Here is a look at how every Carolina player made out, per Mike Garafolo at NFL Network.

