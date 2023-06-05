Taylor Mikesell is returning to the WNBA.

The Jackson grad and former Ohio State star signed with the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

Mikesell was waived by the Indiana Fever prior to the season opener last month. Mikesell was selected 13th overall by the Fever in April and competed all through training camp for a roster spot. She appeared in one preseason game, scoring five points in 14 minutes May 7 vs. the Chicago Sky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After her release by Indiana, Mikesell returned home to Stark County and spent the past couple weeks working on her game to be ready for her next shot in the WNBA.

Atlanta is 2-3 on the season and will face the New York Liberty on Friday.

More Taylor Mikesell: 'I'll be ready to go': Former Ohio State star Taylor Mikesell hopes to return to WNBA

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Taylor Mikesell signs with WNBA's Atlanta Dream