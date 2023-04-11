Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell drafted No. 13 overall in WNBA draft

Taylor Mikesell has been drafted at No. 13 by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft — one pick into the second round on Monday night.

Mikesell was a spark for the Ohio State women’s basketball team from the moment she returned to her home state. The Canton native started her career in Maryland and headed west to Oregon before realizing home is where it’s at. The sharpshooter helped the Buckeyes reach the Sweet 16 in 2022 and the Elite Eight in 2023.

Now she’ll stay relatively close to home, heading west about three hours on Interstate 70 to play professionally in Indianapolis.

Mikesell joins a star-studded draft class for Indiana. The Fever had two first-round picks this year. With the No. 1 pick, Indiana took the best player in the draft, Aliyah Boston from South Carolina. With the No. 7 pick, Indiana went a few miles south and selected Grace Berger from the University of Indiana.

🤩 T-Mike is headed to Indy! With the 13th pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft , the @IndianaFever select Taylor Mikesell‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/E9Maj0WZPU — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) April 11, 2023

The Fever is building a young nucleus that should be formidable for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire