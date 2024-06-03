Taylor Mays is part of USC’s first big recruiting weekend in June

The USC Trojans staged their first big recruiting weekend of the month of June. Everyone in the college football industry is aware of the importance of June in the recruiting world. This is the time to make a big offseason impression after spring ball and before the season to come. This is a time when the coaches on a staff can really focus on recruiting before August camp begins and the season takes priority. Prospects know they’re getting a school’s full attention. Notable in USC’s big football recruiting weekend was the presence of Taylor Mays, a staffer under Lincoln Riley, as part of the festivities.

Mays isn’t a position coach on the 2024 staff, but he did stick around and stayed with USC instead of trying to land a secondary or defensive back coaching gig at another program. Mays has a bright future in the coaching business. It shouldn’t be long before he gets a chance to coach defensive backs, which could be a stepping stone on the way to a defensive coordinator gig several years down the line. Mays whipped USC’s secondary into shape before the Holiday Bowl win over Louisville. If Doug Belk or anyone else on staff leaves for another job, Mays could be in line as the obvious replacement if he stays. We’re not predicting he will, but that possibility is exciting for USC, because Mays shows every sign of being the real deal as a coach.

1st recruiting weekend in the 📚✨ Thank you to all the amazing recruits and families for sharing your time and hearts with us! 🤩 And S/O to Darnell Bing, Randall Telfer, Mark Sanchez, Leon McQuay, Taylor Mays, & Mike Williams for coming HOME to hang with our crew.#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/lIdYanr8ld — Annie Hanson (@AnnieHanson_) June 2, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire