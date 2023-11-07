Taylor Mays will coach USC safeties after Alex Grinch’s firing, an interesting plot point for the Trojans

It will be fascinating to see how USC’s defense does or doesn’t change in the final two weeks of the season against Oregon and UCLA. One would expect a simpler scheme which reduces confusion among USC players. One other interesting development is that a former USC football star will now have a more direct role on the coaching staff.

Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY Sports has more on this story:

“Defensive analyst Taylor Mays has been elevated to an on-field assistant coach and will work with the (USC) safeties.”

USC’s secondary has been poor this season. There’s just no other way to put it. Taylor Mays having more involvement in coaching the safeties could elicit a higher level of performance. If it does, Mays might be able to stay on the 2024 staff when a new defensive coordinator arrives.

USC has declined under Alex Grinch, as Mendoza outlined here:

“The Trojans entered the season with national championship aspirations, and after a 6-0 start to the season that saw the Trojans rise as high as fifth in the US LBM Coaches Poll, USC has lost three of its last four games and is now unranked. The one win coming in a nail-biting 50-49 against Cal that came after the Golden Bears failed on a two-point conversion in the final minute of the game.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire