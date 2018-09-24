Taylor Lewan sends Jalen Ramsey’s trash talk back at him

Plenty of opponents have heard plenty of chatter from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Sunday, Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan sent a little back the other way.

After the Titans escaped with a 9-6 win over the Jaguars, Lewan said he was unimpressed with Ramsey’s deeds or words. The two exchanged some pleasantries after Ramsey was called for being offsides on a field goal attempt in the third quarter.

“They want to talk about how he’s a big trash-talker. I mean, come on,” Lewan said, via Paul Kuharsky of Paul Kuharsky.com. “He’s jumping offsides, and he’s acting like it’s no big deal, but he’s being a liability. You’re a liability when that happens. So he and I got into it a little bit.

“Towards the end of the game my hands aren’t on my hips. He’s crouching down, breathing hard, and I just looked at him and said, ‘I don’t get tired.’ He’s a corner. I’m not worried about him talking to me. What are you going to do?”

Lewan got the last word with the win, which was their third straight and fifth in the last six meetings against the Jaguars.