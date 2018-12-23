Taylor Lewan on postgame spat with Josh Norman: 'It's not our fault you’re not relevant anymore'

A dramatic Tennessee Titans win didn’t sit well with at least one player on the Washington Redskins. Following the Titans’ 25-16 win, Washington cornerback Josh Norman got into a heated argument with Titans lineman Taylor Lewan.

After being taunted by Lewan, Norman got up, tossed his helmet in Lewan’s direction and then started yelling and shoving the offensive lineman.

A couple members from both organizations had to step in to keep Norman from going after Lewan.

Following the contest, Lewan said he was upset because he believed Norman was trying to hurt Titans running back Derrick Henry. He also said Norman was angry because he’s “not relevant anymore.”

More Lewan on Norman: “I’m not worried about Josh Norman. … I mean, I don’t know who that is. I was pissed. He was trying to hurt Derrick. That’s BS. That’s not the way football’s supposed to be played, man. It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore.” — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 23, 2018





When asked about Lewan’s comments, Henry said he did not think Norman was trying to hurt him, according to Travis Haney of The Athletic.

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the argument. Lewan can be seen taunting Norman in the video, but there’s no audio of the confrontation. It’s not known whether Lewan said something to set Norman off.

There may not have been any punches thrown, but there still could be some fallout from the incident. The NFL will almost certainly review the tape, and both Norman and Lewan could be subject to punishment depending on what the league finds.

