Taylor Lewan placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Titans didn’t have left tackle Taylor Lewan available for Thursday’s win over the 49ers because of a back injury and he may not be available for Week 17 either.

Lewan was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. He joins left guard Rodger Saffold and tackle Kendall Lamm, who was set to start in Lewan’s place before a positive test, on the list.

Rookie Dillon Radunz got the start for the Titans in the 20-17 win and held Nick Bosa without a sack in the win.

“I feel like I did decent,” Radunz said, via Mike Moraitis of USAToday.com. “There’s obviously stuff that I can continue to improve on. I don’t feel like I did terrible. Obviously, the most important part is the team got out with a win and I was able to fill that role.”

The Titans activated receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and defensive back Jamal Carter, who is on practice squad injured reserve, from the COVID-19 list as well. Tennessee hosts the Dolphins next Sunday.

