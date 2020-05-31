When Tom Brady was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Titans were seen as frontrunners to sign him.

Part of that was due to Brady's close relationship Titans head coach and former New England Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel. Tennessee also boasts a strong offensive line and plenty of weapons for Brady to work with, so it seemed like a natural fit for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Instead, the Titans rewarded Ryan Tannehill for his strong showing in the 2019 season with a four-year, $118 million contract, and Brady ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Titans players, including offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, seem to be just fine with that result. Lewan recently talked to NFL Network's Mike Giardi about Tennessee choosing Tannehill over Brady while throwing in some funny jabs at the ex-Pats QB.

Read what Lewan had to say in Giardi's tweet below:

Asked #Titans tackle Taylor Lewan about the team sticking with Ryan Tannehill instead of diving into free agency and signing Tom Brady. Nice nod to Tannehill and some funny jabs at TB and #Titans coach Mike Vrabel. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m0jOJ51Lhf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 29, 2020

Lewan is quite the character.

It's clear the Titans have tremendous faith in Tannehill, and it's hard to blame them after seeing how he performed last season. The 31-year-old finished the campaign with the highest passer rating of all QBs (117.5) while tossing 22 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

Taylor Lewan has funny take on Titans choosing Ryan Tannehill over Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston