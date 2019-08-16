Taylor Lewan finally met Tom Brady, had 'awesome' talk with Patriots QB

Tyler Lewan finally got a chance to speak with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Tennessee Titans offensive lineman took part in NFL Network's "NFL Top 100" series earlier this month and called Brady the best football player ever. Lewan noted during Brady's segment that he had never spoken to the legendary quarterback and doubted it would ever happen.

Luckily for Lewan, that opportunity came Thursday after the Titans hosted the Patriots for the second of two joint practices in Nashville this week.

"He came and spoke to us. It was my senior year," Lewan said, via the Patriots. "Right before the season started at Michigan. He came and he did a 25-minute speech -- at the point you're ready to run through a wall for him. He kind of walks in, an unsuspecting dude, not puffing his chest or anything. No ego. I never got the chance to meet him at that point. Just talking to him (Thursday) was awesome. The greatest football player of all time. Very cool."

Both Lewan and Brady played at the University of Michigan, and they have enjoyed plenty of success as NFL players.

Brady, of course, has won six Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards. His resumé speaks for itself. Lewan was drafted by the Titans in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

The Patriots will remain in Nashville into the weekend for Saturday night's preseason game against Lewan's Titans.

