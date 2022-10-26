Taylor Lewan drops interesting nugget about Titans and Odell Beckham Jr.

While it remains to be seen if the Tennessee Titans will make one ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, or at any point after that, this team is in desperate need of an impact addition at the wide receiver position, whether that be through free agency, trade, or both.

Not only is the team dealing with injuries to three of its wideouts in Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath, all of whom are on injured reserve, but the group as a whole simply isn’t effective enough even when at full strength, with separation being a major issue.

The biggest name available out there at the position is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season.

There has been zero evidence of any mutual interest between the two parties, but on a recent episode of “Bussin’ With The Boys”, Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said he’s hearing that Beckham is indeed interested in coming to Nashville and playing for the Titans.

“Have you heard? Odell might go to the Titans,” Lewan told his co-host, Will Compton. “I’ve heard, people have told me. A lot of people are talking. And the word on the street is Odell wants to be in Nashville… Someone told me; not me specifically, someone went to [general manager] Jon [Robinson] and asked Jon and Jon said he’d love to have Odell in Nashville. I’m just saying what people have told me.”

BREAKING: @obj wants to come live in Nashville and play for the Tennessee Titans pic.twitter.com/PrEyeqRZW6 — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) October 25, 2022

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about the potential for Beckham to go to the Titans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that the Titans were a “wild-card team to watch” with the star wideout.

Say what you want about the issues Beckham has had in the past, he was a model citizen with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and would be a much-needed addition to this offense.

Granted, there is concern about Beckham’s viability as a whole after having suffered a pair of torn ACLs in the same knee during his football career, but from all accounts he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The downside is that recovery could take until mid-December, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, with a mid-November return being the earliest timeline.

If it’s the latter, that places Beckham’s return around Week 10 or 11. If it’s the former, he would return sometime around Week 14 or 15. Not ideal because Tennessee needs an impact move now, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Adding to that, the Titans are in a decent position to wait it out for Beckham. Tennessee owns the top spot in the AFC South and has the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Colts, a team whose quarterback situation may have just gone from bad to worse.

All that said, do not get your hopes up in the slightest about this.

Beckham will have several suitors, and some of them are in a better position to win a Super Bowl than Tennessee is, something that will certainly factor into his decision.

Adding to that, the Titans are strapped for cash, with the team having just $1.5 million to spend, per Over the Cap. General manager Jon Robinson would have to get creative if he wants to get Beckham to Nashville.

In case you were wondering if any team could get Beckham on the cheap after another major injury, think again. According to Beckham, the Rams basically tried that and he didn’t bite.

Whatever the case may be, if the opportunity to bring Beckham aboard is a realistic option for Tennessee, it’s one the team has to at least consider if it’s serious about competing for more than just a division title in 2022.

