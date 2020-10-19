Taylor Lewan confirms he tore his ACL

Word on Sunday night was that Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan may have torn his ACL during the team’s overtime win over the Texans.

Lewan went for tests on Monday that confirmed the nature of the injury. Lewan posted on Twitter that his season is over after an MRI showed the tear.

“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today,” Lewan wrote. “I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. I can’t wait to watch my guys crush it, I’m going to be the biggest titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn’t change a thing!”

Ty Sambrailo replaced Lewan in Sunday’s game. The Titans also have first-round pick Isaiah Wilson as a reserve tackle and right tackle Dennis Kelly has played on both sides of the line at points in his career.

