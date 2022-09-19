Taylor Lewan carted to training room with knee injury

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has not played every game in a season since 2017. One of the four games he missed last season came after a scary concussion in the Week 6 game against the Bills.

On Monday night, Lewan was injured on the Titans’ first play from scrimmage against the Bills.

He was carted to the training room with what the Titans report is a knee injury. They list him as questionable to return.

Lewan was hurt while blocking for Ryan Tannehill, who found rookie Treylon Burks for a 14-yard gain. The Titans ended up tying the game on a 2-yard run by Derrick Henry on fourth down, eight plays after Lewan’s injury. Henry ran behind backup left tackle Dennis Daley, who replaced Lewan.

Lewan played only 21 snaps in the game against the Bills in 2021 before his head injury.

