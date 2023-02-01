How Taylor Lewan believes NFL should honor Tom Brady after retirement

Titans player shares bold way for NFL to honor Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Wednesday -- for good this time.

Just like his short-lived retirement last year, the sports world responded to the news with an outpouring of emotional reactions and Brady tributes. One of the most notable reactions came from one of Brady's longtime NFL peers, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan.

Lewan took to Twitter with a bold idea for how the league can honor the legendary quarterback.

"We should retire the number 12 for every team in the NFL," Lewan wrote.

A nice concept, but an extremely unlikely one.

No player has had their jersey number retired by the NFL. Only three players across the four major North American professional sports leagues -- Bill Russell (NBA), Jackie Robinson (MLB) and Wayne Gretzky (NHL) -- have had their numbers retired by their entire league.

Despite Brady's status as arguably the greatest player in NFL history, the odds of him being the first to have his number retired are slim to none. However, he almost certainly will have his No. 12 retired by the New England Patriots at some point. No Pats player has worn No. 12 since Brady's departure after the 2019 season.