Taylor Lewan begs T.J. Watt to come on podcast, still wants to be a Steeler

There is nothing but bad blood between Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Even though there’s no stopping Lewan from continuing to lobby to join the Steelers and wants to bury the hatchet with Watt.

Lewan took to Twitter to offer some level of an apology to Watt for having spat in his face during a game as well as giving him a shot in the groin. Lewan seemed really surprised Watt turned down an invitation to be on Lewan’s podcast after all of that.

This isn’t the first time Lewan has gone public in hopes of rallying the fanbase around the idea of him signing with Pittsburgh assuming the Titans release him this offseason. Reminding Steeler Nation how you disrespected the team’s most beloved player isn’t going to earn you any points.

Let us know in the comments if you think Watt should put the incident behind him and welcome Lewan to Pittsburgh or did Lewan cross the line?

Steelers fans want me to come to Pittsburgh but @_TJWatt just denied coming on our podcast for the 3rd time. I know we’ve a couple negative encounters TJ, but let’s turn the page brother. This is bigger than the both of us. pic.twitter.com/lD2WAxwO9j — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 1, 2023

