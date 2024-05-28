Taylor leaves Thistle to 'pursue full-time opportunity'

[SNS]

Partick Thistle have confirmed midfielder Linzi Taylor will depart the club this summer "to pursue a full-time opportunity elsewhere".

Taylor made 84 appearances for part-time Thistle, scoring 13 goals in the process since signing in January 2022.

One of those 13 strikes was a free-kick opener in Brian Graham's side's memorable SWPL Cup semi-final victory over Hibernian in January.

"Good luck and thanks for everything," Thistle said to Taylor in a social media post confirming her exit.