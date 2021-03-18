Taylor, Jordan headed for NCAA Division-II futures

Mar. 18—TAZEWELL, Va. — Two-by-two, players from Tazewell High School football team's talented senior class continue to announce their plans to play college ball next fall.

The first two were running back Chancellor Harris and lineman Josh Herndon on National Signing Day. Last week, teammates Josiah Jordan and Jayden Taylor charted their respective courses.

Jordan chose to head the same direction as Herndon, choosing to sign with the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

"I don't think Josh put any pressure on him, other than than their friendship and the cameraderie of being teammates since they were, like, seven or eight years old," said Tazewell coach J'me Harris.

"I'm sure the fact that Josh was there had some influence on him. But it was a school that really wanted [Jordan] down there, too, and they were early into the process with him," Harris said.

Jordan had other schools recruiting him as a potential defensive back. But the Highland Cavaliers were focused on his offensive role.

"The coaching staff over there really showed me a lot of interest. I think they'll have a great future ahead of them and I think we'll have a great team," said the 5-foot-10, 170 pound Jordan, who went into the spring football season after leading the Bulldogs basketball team.

In spite of the reversed order of the sports, he hasn't found the transition back to football too disorienting.

"I just had to change up my physical activity. I've been running more and working on my football skills," said Jordan, who intends to study sports medicine.

"The spring is a little bit different. But I think the season will be great and we're doing really good so far. Our defense has been really good," he said.

Taylor has played a number of positions at Tazewell, from defensive end/linebacker hybrid on defense to a receiver on offense to even an interior lineman this season. The 6-4, 230 Taylor signed to play for Emory & Henry, which is transitioning from NCAA Division III membership to Division II.

"He's extremely athletic. Up until Jacob Witt's injury, Jayden was going to start at tight end for us. When he got hurt playing basketball we talked to him about moving to tackle and he said, 'Coach ... whatever it take to help the team,'" said Harris.

"When he was a freshman he went to a camp in Charlotte [the NextGen All-American Camp in Charlotte, NC] and he was named Defensive MVP.

"He started getting a lot of looks early on. Unfortunately he got hurt as a sophomore ... his shoulder. He's played his way back up and now will have the opportunity to play at Emory. He's one of our younger seniors. There's a lot of growth potential there and they're getting a really good football player," Harris said.

Taylor, who played goalkeeper for the Tazewell soccer team as an underclassman, was recruited by the Wasps as a defensive end. But the academic offerings at E&H were the big inducement. Also the small-town campus environment.

"I love the coaches there. They're real inviting and they know you for who you are ... they know everybody that's there. The campus is really nice," Taylor said.

"They've got engineering — which is what I wanted to major in. They're just getting that [program] with their move up to D-II. I've been waiting for that. It sounds like a very good move that they're making."

Chancellor Harris, the head coach's son, was the first member of this year's senior class to choose his college course, committing to Morehead State this past December.

"I'm sure we'll have other kids playing at the next level who'll be making decisions this spring," said J'me Harris, whose team plays at Lebanon on Friday.