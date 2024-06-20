Taylor Honea Sports@palestineherald.com

Jun. 19—ELKHART — The Elkhart Elks are battling more than just your typical summer workout in the Texas heat. They are looking to prove doubters wrong under second year coach Cody Day.

The Elks started off their season strong a year ago winning their first two games of the 2023-24 year, before going 2-6 over their final eight games.

The Elks have a winning combination of skill players and linemen. But, Elkhart will not sit on their laurels, and have attacked the offseason, looking to get better each and every day.

Elkhart, with an enrollment just north of 300 students, has seen a consistent mass turnout for summer workout programs, routinely boasting 75-90 young athletes showing up to workout and bond as a team.

Beyond the work happening at EHS, several members of this year's team have broadened their football knowledge by attending a multitude of different camps hosted by college football programs.

Last week, a quartet of Elks, Trystyn Tidrow, Jayden Chapman, Jackson Denney and Dalton Walker, attended Texas A&M-Commerce's football camp.

All four look to be key contributors to the Elks success this year, as the group was responsible for most of the team's offensive production last year, along with Bryant Lipsey.

Players from Elkhart have also participated in camps at the University of Texas at San Antonio and Stephen F Austin State University, as well as in their own backyard last week, when Miami Dolphin and former Elkhart Elk Jeff Wilson Jr. held his Dream Big 903 football camp at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium.