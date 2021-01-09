Taylor Heinicke's story about first time meeting Tom Brady is priceless

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read

Taylor Heinicke will square off against old friend Tom Brady when the Washington Football Team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

OK, "old friend" is a stretch. But Heinicke, who will start for Washington in the NFC Wild Card round with Alex Smith ruled out, does have a history with Brady.

After spending his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Heinicke latched on with the New England Patriots' practice squad in September 2017. So, he decided he'd ingratiate himself with the GOAT.

Curran: Why you should watch Brady's Bucs playoff debut

"The first day I was there, I said [to myself], 'I'm going to make a great impression. I'm going to be the first one in the building,' " Heinicke said Thursday, via NBC Sports Washington.

So, Heinicke strolled into the Patriots' practice facility between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. -- to find Brady already watching film.

"He had no idea that they had just signed a practice squad quarterback," Heinicke recalled. "He was like, 'Who the hell are you?' "

Fortunately, Brady let Heinicke join his film session that morning. But the Washington quarterback admitted he tried to stay out of Brady's hair during his brief Patriots tenure, which lasted less than three weeks.

"It's one of those things where you don't want to say anything stupid and he's like, 'Get this guy out of here,' " Heinicke said. "Again, I just kept my mouth shut and really soaked it in. That's when Jimmy [Garoppolo] was still there and really try to soak it in with those guys. They're successful for a reason, and I feel like I learned a lot from them."

The Bucs will hope Brady didn't teach Heinicke too many of his secrets ahead of Saturday's game in Washington. Heinicke has appeared in just one game this season but fared relatively well, completing 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

Be sure to catch Tampa Bay take on Washington in an NFC Wild Card matchup Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

    Sean Dyche has admitted that Burnley’s squad is still being “stretched” by the coronavirus outbreak at the club - as they prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday. That will be followed by fixtures against heavyweights Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - with the game against United being the first of six league matches for Burnley within a three-week period. Dyche questioned the impact of the fixture pile-up on players’ health - and the competitiveness of the Premier League. The Burnley manager fielded a reasonably strong line-up in Saturday's Cup win over League One MK Dons, with a sprinkling of youth, but they had to survive a huge scare, trailing 1-0 until a last-gasp equalising strike from Matej Vydra, before winning on penalties. Nick Pope, Burnley's England-capped goalkeeper, was an unused substitute - allowing debutant Will Norris to shine by saving two penalties in the shoot-out - and Dyche is hoping that Pope will be ready for the clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Dyche said: "After a 10-day period [without a game due to Covid-19, until facing MK Dons], and all the noise about players playing too many games and not having time to recover, they are being thrown back into this situation. "There has to be a balance there to keep the division healthy and competitive - healthy being the first thing, but competitive as well. We try to be as competitive as we can, which we showed with our selection [against MK Dons] - and we'll do that for Tuesday and thereon. "We have got four different positions, four different people, with Covid situations. We have also got a mixture of injuries. Once again, we find ourselves stretched." Cameron Jerome's header for MK Dons had threatened an upset, with visiting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls impressing.