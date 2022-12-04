Taylor Heinicke's best throws in 275-yard game Week 13
Watch Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke's best throws in his 275-yard game in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Falcons have a bye in Week 14 and head coach Arthur Smith isn’t saying that Marcus Mariota will be their quarterback when they return in Week 15. Smith has rebuffed questions about turning to rookie Desmond Ridder in the past, but he had a different tone after Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Steelers. Mariota [more]
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Wattch 49ers DB Jimmie Ward grabs rare INT off Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
The Commanders had their chances but go into the bye week at 7-5-1.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2 -- it's a 4-day New Year's weekend. We have the info for the bowls that weekend ... and much more. #RoseBowl #CottonBowl
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field vs. the Dolphins.
The 49ers offense is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.
The Eagles flexed their muscles at home on Sunday on both sides of the ball, dropping bombs from the sky and smothering the Titans' offense in one of their most impressive wins of the season. By Adam Hermann
Neither the Packers nor the Bears is going anywhere this season, but today Green Bay went to Chicago and left with a win that has historical significance. The Packers’ 28-19 win over the Bears was the 787th win in Packers team history, making them the winningest franchise in the history of the NFL. The Bears [more]
The #Pac12 has seven bowl teams, two of them in the New Year's Six. Get a look at all the postseason matchups for the Pac. One is against the SEC.
The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the Packers on Sunday. But they crumbled in the second half, and Justin Fields couldn't deliver a game-winning drive to save them.
The Dolphins needed only one play to get on the board against the 49ers. But now San Francisco has an injury concern at quarterback. Brock Purdy has entered the game at quarterback for San Francisco after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury at the end of the team’s first drive. Garoppolo was sacked for a [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
USC, following its blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, tumbled from No. 4 down to No. 10.
The Dr Pepper Challenge ended in controversy when a previously-unannounced tiebreaker ended the competition.