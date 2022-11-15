The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins.

Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz must miss while on injured reserve. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week that Wentz is throwing as he works his way back from a finger injury, but didn’t offer any update after Monday’s win about whether Wentz will be back at practice this week.

Rivera said he thinks Heinicke has grown as a quarterback from previous seasons while saying any quarterback plans for the future would be discussed on Tuesday. For his part, Heinicke said he feels “a lot more comfortable out there and a lot more confident” while adding that he won’t be disappointed if the team opts to move him back down the depth chart.

“Not at all. I said it back in OTAs that we brought Carson in to be a starter,” Heinicke said in his postgame press conference. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go. If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him in any way that I can to get ready for that Texans game. The biggest thing for me is let’s just go win. Let’s keep winning whether it means playing or not.”

The Commanders have gone from 2-4 to 5-5 since Wentz’s injury and that’s a pretty strong argument for staying the course with Heinicke. Rivera’s comments on Tuesday should shed some light on whether it’s one the Commanders agree with.

Taylor Heinicke: Whatever decision they want to make at QB, let’s go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk