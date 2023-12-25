Taylor Heinicke voted Falcons Week 16 Player of the game

The Atlanta Falcons gave quarterback Tyler Heinicke the start in Week 16 and it resulted in the team’s best offensive performance of the season. Sunday’s 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts was as dominant as we’ve seen this team play all year.

Heinicke passed for 229 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His first-quarter touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts set the tone for the rest of the game.

It’s no surprise that Heinicke was voted player of the game in our Week 16 fan poll. As you can see below, Heinicke led the way with over 50 percent of the vote.

