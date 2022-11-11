Taylor Heinicke understands the Commanders must convert on 3rd downs vs. Eagles

If the Washington Commanders are going to upset the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, they will need more from the offense.

Over the last two games, Washington is a combined five of 22 on third down. That’s not going to win you many games. Fortunately, the Commanders were playing the Indianapolis Colts in one of those games and came away with a last-second win.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke will make his third consecutive start on Monday in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Wentz was under center in the Commanders’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles and was sacked nine times. Heinicke started Washington’s Week 17 loss to Philadelphia last season and played well in a four-point loss.

After Thursday’s practice, Heinicke spoke to the media and understands how important it is for the Commanders to sustain drives against the Eagles.

“I think the biggest thing is converting third downs,” Heinicke said. “That’s the biggest play throughout every drive. If you can do that, you’re eating up a lot more time off the clock and giving yourself a better chance to score. So, I think if we could do that, we’ll be in better shape.”

He’s right. In Washington’s Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, Heinicke, and the offense converted seven of 16 third-down opportunities, which is outstanding.

One key to helping Washington is to rediscover the running game. The Commanders have talented running backs but haven’t had much success on the ground in recent weeks.

The Houston Texans gave Washington a blueprint for offensive success in Week 9. Houston attacked Philly’s defense, rushing for 168 yards and over five yards per rushing attempt. If the Commanders can replicate that type of success, they have a good chance of pulling off the upset.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire