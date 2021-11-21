Taylor Heinicke has two touchdown passes as Washington forges 14-14 tie

Cam Newton ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass in the first half, but Taylor Heinicke answered with two touchdown passes.

The Panthers and Washington Football Team are tied 14-14 at halftime in Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina.

Heinicke’s second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder, went to Terry McLaurin with nine seconds remaining in the first half. It ended a 12-play, 71-yard drive.

If not for an Antonio Gibson fumble at the Carolina 13, Washington could have had the halftime lead.

Heinicke is 9-of-12 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Newton has completed 9 of 11 passes for 78 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore. Newton has rushed for 27 yards on seven carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run.

Christian McCaffrey has seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 10 yards.

J.D. McKissic is Washington’s leading rusher with six carries for 42 yards.

