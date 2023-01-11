Taylor Heinicke thanks fans, teammates in Instagram post

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was emotional leaving FedEx Field after Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Heinicke spoke to the media after the game and admitted it was an emotional time for him in what could be his last game “in a Commanders’ uniform.”

“Yeah, I was a little emotional walking off the field today,” Heinicke said after the game. “It might be my last time that I walk off that field in a Commanders’ uniform. You know, to go back and see where I was, to now, just very blessed.”

Heinicke has loved his time in Washington and is thankful to the Commanders for giving him another chance at an NFL career. In addition to the Jan. 2021 playoff start against Tampa Bay that forever made Heinicke a legend to Washington fans, he started 25 games over two-plus seasons. Heinicke was 12-12-1 as a starting quarterback and salvaged Washington’s season in 2022 before he was benched in Week 16.

On Tuesday, Heinicke posted a message to his Instagram page, speaking on how much he loved his teammates and his appreciation for the fans.

Multiple teammates responded to Heinicke, expressing their love and appreciation of him.

Since the season ended, Heinicke hasn’t exactly said how much he wants to be back. He’s talked of how special the Commanders are to him, but he’s never flat-out said, “I want to be back in 2023.”

Was this a goodbye message from Heinicke to his teammates and fans?

It will be fascinating to see how Washington addresses the quarterback situation in the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire