This Taylor Heinicke stat after first 3 starts for WFT will blow your mind

This Taylor Heinicke stat after first 3 starts will blow your mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Through his first three NFL starts as the quarterback for the Washington Football Team, Taylor Heinicke has accomplished something historic.

Heinicke has completed 93 passes in the three games (including Washington's postseason bout against the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers) he's started under center, which is more than anyone in the history of the league through three starts, according to Washington.

The fascinating record comes on passing attempts total, good for a 67.7% completion percentage and a 103.9 QBR while suited up in Washington. Heinicke, 28, has come a long way since being Ron Rivera's backup quarterback in Carolina.

Heinicke earned his first start in the NFL on Dec. 23, 2018 as a Panther under Rivera, completing 33-of-53 of his attempts in a 24-10 loss to the Falcons. His next start wouldn't come for another 382 days.

With an injured Alex Smith sidelined and after the downfall of former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, Heinicke was given a chance in a high-pressure situation with a start in Washington's NFC Wild Card game against Tampa Bay. He impressed with 306 yards and a touchdown on 26-of-44 to go with 46 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Then finally after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1, Heinicke's most recent start was a stellar performance on Thursday night against the New York Giants. Heinicke was a huge difference maker in Washington's first win of the season, passing for 336 yards on 34-of-46 with two touchdowns and an interception. He ended the night marching his offense down the field in the final minute to set up a game-winning Dustin Hopkins field goal.

Add it all up and you have 93 completions on 153 attempts for 916 yards and four touchdown passes in three starts across three different seasons. It's been quite a journey for Heinicke, who finally makes back-to-back NFL starts for the first time in his NFL career when Washington plays the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.