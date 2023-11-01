Taylor Heinicke will start at QB for Falcons in Week 9

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he would name a QB1 for Week 9 on Wednesday and now he has.

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for Atlanta when the team plays Minnesota on Sunday.

“Just for this week, with all the variables, just kind of considering everything in the last 72 hours, what we feel is best for this week for us against Minnesota — Taylor will play this week,” Smith said in his press conference.

Heinicke replaced Ridder in the second half of last week’s loss to Tennessee, but Smith said that was not for performance reasons. But, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website, Smith noted that Ridder is cleared and will be available to play. He’ll just be the backup quarterback this week. Smith will continue to evaluate the position going forward.

A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, Ridder has put together middling performances in Atlanta’s first eight games. He’s completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,701 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 139 yards with three touchdowns and fumbled seven times, losing six.

Heinicke gained plenty of starting experience with Washington over the past two seasons. Last year, he completed 62.2 percent of his throws for 1,859 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, helping the Commanders go 5-3-1 as a starter.

He completed 12-of-21 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown in the second half on Sunday.

The Week 9 matchup with Minnesota will feature two new starters, as Jaran Hall will replace Kirk Cousins, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.