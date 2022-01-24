Taylor Heinicke shares video of Patrick Mahomes’s eerily similar pylon dive

Heinicke shares video of Mahomes’s eerily similar pylon dive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Patrick Mahomes engineered a comeback for the ages Sunday night, taking the Kansas City Chiefs down the field in the final 13 seconds of regulation to force overtime before throwing the game-winning touchdown to beat the Buffalo Bills in a 42-36 thriller.

It was only the latest evidence of greatness for Mahomes, who next weekend will lead the Chiefs into their fourth AFC championship appearance in as many seasons. The performance included plenty of highlight-reel plays, both with his arm and his legs. One such play caught the attention of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who pulled off a similar effort in the playoffs last year.

Mahomes got the Chiefs on the board late in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown that culminated with a pylon dive. It was very reminiscent of the run Heinicke pulled off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020-21 NFC Wild Card round, a play that Mahomes himself couldn’t believe.

Taylor Heinicke posting a video of Patrick Mahomes hitting the pylon. So meta pic.twitter.com/9csYwc6fYw — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 24, 2022

That was the first of four touchdowns Mahomes would be responsible for, the other three coming through the air. He finished 33-of-44 for 378 passing yards and no interceptions while adding 69 yards on the ground to narrowly outduel Josh Allen.

Heinicke is watching the playoffs from home this year, but he can take solace in knowing Mahomes borrowed from his bag of tricks.