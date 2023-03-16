Taylor Heinicke says Falcons signed him to back up Desmond Ridder

The Falcons added to their quarterback room this offseason with the addition of veteran Taylor Heinicke, who signed a two-year, $20 million contract Wednesday. The former Commanders QB has started 24 games over the last two seasons, but he isn’t coming to Atlanta to compete for the starting job.

During a zoom call with Falcons reporters, Heinicke made it clear that he was pitched on the idea of backing up Desmond Ridder, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

Taylor Heinicke said his mindset is to be "the best backup I can be to Desmond" Ridder. Falcons were clear that the role they envisioned for him, he said. "They drafted (Ridder) high for a reason," Heinicke said. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 16, 2023

Despite rumors that the Falcons may not be high on Ridder, all of their moves thus far seem to indicate he’ll be the QB1 going forward. Atlanta has invested most of its cap space into the offensive line and defense. The team still needs to add some depth at the wide receiver position to truly set Ridder up for success.

Nonetheless, adding a quality backup like Heinicke should help get the best out of Ridder this season. Plus, if Ridder gets injured or struggles this season, Heinicke is a quality backup option that can step in.

For now, though, the Falcons appear to be Ridder’s team.

