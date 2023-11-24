Taylor Heinicke questionable; Younghoe Koo has no injury designation

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn't make it through his start in Week 10 because of a hamstring injury. He won't start this week, with Desmond Ridder again in that role, and Heinicke might not even be available as the backup because of the lingering soft-tissue injury.

The Falcons list him as questionable after three limited practices.

Heinicke has started two games this season and has passed for 498 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Logan Woodside is the third quarterback.

The Falcons won't have receiver Mack Hollins for a second consecutive week. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Hollins injured his ankle in Week 9 against the Vikings. He returned to practice Wednesday but then did not practice Thursday or Friday.

The Falcons do expect to have kicker Younghoe Koo, who does not have an injury designation. He missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury that prompted the team to sign Matthew Wright to the practice squad, but Koo was limited Thursday and a full participant Friday.