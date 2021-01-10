Taylor Heinicke played final quarter with separated AC joint in left shoulder

Taylor Heinicke said that, when he dove for the pylon, he felt "a click or a pop" in his shoulder. He didn't feel great, but he "went back there and gutted it out." He played through a separated AC joint in his left shoulder. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2021

While the whole NFL world was celebrating and marveling at the miraculous play that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had just completed, the QB was masking his pain.

The play was one that we’ll never forget; a near sack turned into a mad scramble to the left side that left Heinicke diving head-first towards the endzone pylon, barely tapping it for a Washington touchdown. On the play, the QB said that he felt a pop in his shoulder, and suffered a separated AC joint.

It wasn’t until the next drive that Heinicke got hit and left for the locker room to get checked out, but he eventually returned and finished the game on the field. It’s just another detail that will add to the legend of Taylor Heinicke, something that we will never forget.