Taylor Heinicke has opportunity to make some extra cash in 2021

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract extension in February, just weeks after his first — and only —start for the Washington Football Team in the playoffs.

Heinicke was outstanding in the game, going 26 of 44 with 306 yards. Heinicke passed for one touchdown, rushed for another, and gave the eventual Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their stiffest postseason test.

In March, Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the team’s starter in 2021. While head coach Ron Rivera said there was a competition between Heinicke and Fitzpatrick, the job belonged to Fitzpatrick from the moment he signed. But, in Heinicke, Rivera had a backup he knew he could win with if Fitzpatrick went down.

Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick went down in the second quarter of Washington’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers, and Heinicke would finally receive his opportunity.

With the news that Fitzpatrick would be out around eight weeks, Heinicke will have plenty of time to show Washington he should be the quarterback of the present — and the future.

And, he also has the opportunity to make some bonus money.

For his performance in Washington’s 30-29 victory over the Giants on Thursday, Heinicke earned $125K in incentives because he played in at least 60% of Washington’s snaps and earned the win.

Not bad.

According to John Keim of ESPN, this applies to every game Heinicke starts this season and next and earns a win.

If Washington makes the playoffs and Heinicke leads the team to a win, he can earn 250K.

Washington and Heinicke head to Buffalo in Week 3.