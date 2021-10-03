Taylor Heinicke ignites Washington Football Team rally that sinks Atlanta Falcons
Taylor Heinicke is the miracle man for the Washington Football Team.
In a game that saw 5 lead changes, the quarterback threw a pair of TD passes in the final quarter as the WFT erased an 8-point deficit and surprised the Atlanta Falcons, 34-30.
Both scores were of the spectacular variety.
First, Heinicke hits Terry McLaurin on a wild play.
Then, Heinicke to J.D. McKissic for the game-winner in the final minute.
OH MY.
Heinicke threw for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns.